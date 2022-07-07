Old Monroe pool destroyed to make way for new fixture

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Anyone traveling through Forsythe Park earlier Thursday might have heard the sounds of destruction nearby.

Work has begun to clear away the old Swayze Natatorium in the park. The pool has been closed since the late 1990s when cracks were found on its floor.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis announced in June last year that the pool would be demolished to build a new home for the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum.

At that time, plans included saving the pool building in front and incorporating it into the new museum’s design.

There’s no word yet when the new construction will begin.

