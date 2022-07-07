Advertisement

Executive Director of Louisiana Housing Corporation tours new affordable housing complex in Lake Providence

“I was going to move to Texas because I needed a stable home for my kids, but when I got approved for this home, I stayed,” explained resident Kesha Mackey.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Providence, La. (KNOE) - The new Executive Director of the Louisiana Housing Corporation toured the new Lakeshore Family Homes affordable housing complex in Lake Providence on July 6.

The complex opened in January and has already filled 43 of the 45 available units.

One resident says the new complex has changed her life.

“Yeah, it did,” Kesha Mackey told KNOE. “You can tell. I ain’t never decorated like this.”

Mackey added she planned to move out of Louisiana.

I was going to move to Texas because I needed a stable home for my kids, but when I got approved for this home, I stayed,” said Mackey. “I was moving from Lake Providence.”

The complex is designed for those receiving Section 8 Housing Vouchers.

Jackie Folks, who runs housing for the East Carroll Parish Police Jury, says the new homes have been a blessing.

“When I issue vouchers, my tenants can’t find anywhere to stay due to the fact that there are no houses,” Folks explained to KNOE. “It almost defeats the purpose to have the program, and you have nowhere to stay. This new development has provided houses for our people in East Carroll Parish.”

The project was funded through a public-private partnership with the Louisiana Housing Corporation. LHC provided low-income housing tax credits to get the project moving.

“You can create those environments in towns like Lake Providence, in towns like Tallulah, in towns like Ferriday,” said Executive Director Joshua Hollins. “It’s not easy. You have a lot of headwinds, you have a lot of obstacles, but it can be done.”

Mackey says the new project has given Lake Providence a new sense of pride.

“You have people that are coming from out of town that lived in Lake Providence years ago, they come in here and ride around for the holidays, and they can’t believe this happened to Lake Providence,” said Mackey.

Hollins and Folks added that access to affordable housing will allow more businesses to relocate to East Carroll Parish.

