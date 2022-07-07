Bad gas recipients seek compensation for damaged vehicles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Friday, July 1, an estimated half dozen consumers’ vehicles stalled after getting gas at the Chadeaux gas station at 12210 Highway 165 near Kinder. For clarification, it’s the Chadeaux’s #3 about a half mile south of Coushatta casino and on the west side of the road. It’s owned by Kinder Ventures.

State inspectors tested the gas and found there was water in both the regular and plus pumps.

One of the vehicles affected belonged to a couple from San Antonio.

“I mean we’re trying to be patient but we’re out over $3000,” Catherine Valdez said.

Catherine and Ruben Valdez said they had to spend $2300 to get their vehicle towed home. They also had to book an extra night in a hotel after being stranded.

They said they have five children, and that the situation is causing a financial crisis for the family.

“It’s the beginning of the month. We still have to pay our mortgage. We have five kids. It was actually supposed to be a free trip, turned into this. We went for our 21st anniversary, actually,” Catherine said.

The general manager of the gas station, Kevin Pellerin, said he is in the process of trying to resolve complaints with those whose vehicles stalled because of the bad gas.

The Valdez’s vehicle is not yet being repaired due to financial issues and they’re worried there may be lingering damage.

“Our mechanic is telling us, even if you siphon the water, take all the bad gas out of the tank, that it can rust out your fuel lines. So, we’re just waiting for that policy number to see if there’s something we can do. My husband’s note for the truck was due yesterday,” she said.

There’s no information yet on how the water wound up in the gas.

State inspectors are expected to check the gas before the regular and plus is again on sale.

