Advertisement

Bad gas recipients seek compensation for damaged vehicles

The general manager of the gas station, Kevin Pellerin, said he is in the process of trying to...
The general manager of the gas station, Kevin Pellerin, said he is in the process of trying to resolve complaints with those whose vehicles stalled because of the bad gas.
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Friday, July 1, an estimated half dozen consumers’ vehicles stalled after getting gas at the Chadeaux gas station at 12210 Highway 165 near Kinder. For clarification, it’s the Chadeaux’s #3 about a half mile south of Coushatta casino and on the west side of the road. It’s owned by Kinder Ventures.

State inspectors tested the gas and found there was water in both the regular and plus pumps.

One of the vehicles affected belonged to a couple from San Antonio.

“I mean we’re trying to be patient but we’re out over $3000,” Catherine Valdez said.

Catherine and Ruben Valdez said they had to spend $2300 to get their vehicle towed home. They also had to book an extra night in a hotel after being stranded.

They said they have five children, and that the situation is causing a financial crisis for the family.

“It’s the beginning of the month. We still have to pay our mortgage. We have five kids. It was actually supposed to be a free trip, turned into this. We went for our 21st anniversary, actually,” Catherine said.

The general manager of the gas station, Kevin Pellerin, said he is in the process of trying to resolve complaints with those whose vehicles stalled because of the bad gas.

The Valdez’s vehicle is not yet being repaired due to financial issues and they’re worried there may be lingering damage.

“Our mechanic is telling us, even if you siphon the water, take all the bad gas out of the tank, that it can rust out your fuel lines. So, we’re just waiting for that policy number to see if there’s something we can do. My husband’s note for the truck was due yesterday,” she said.

There’s no information yet on how the water wound up in the gas.

State inspectors are expected to check the gas before the regular and plus is again on sale.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrant: Impaired driver veered into West Monroe family’s lane prior to fatal crash
Parkview Apartments
Parkview Apartments set to receive $42 million in renovations
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Sheriff: Bomb threats at La. college campuses originated from same number
One man was arrested after a multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway near I-49 on Wednesday, July...
Arrest made after multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway

Latest News

Dyteon Simpson
Shooter blamed for killing LSU player Wayde Sims given life sentence, report says
Monty was nationally recognized for his abilities and in 2019, he helped solved the St. Landry...
State fire marshal’s office mourning K-9 who died too soon
delta clinic
Man gets assaulted outside abortion clinic
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Entergy customers already seeing higher utility bills this summer
LSU student Layne Gravois, 21, of Gray, La., died after trying to rescue a boy from the waters...
LSU student posthumously honored after giving his life to save group of kids