West Monroe receives $2 million federal grant to build new Allston Street Sewer Lift Station

West Monroe, La. (KNOE) - Improvements are on the way for West Monroe. The city is getting a $2 million federal economic development grant to build the new Allston Street Sewer Lift Station.

“It’s so important because Allston Street Sewer Lift Station is the lift station where all of the sewers in the city end up, and then it is pipped out to the wastewater treatment plant on Hwy 34. So it’s imperative not only for sustainability but growth for the city,” explained Mayor Staci Mitchell.

The grant is expected to bring 82 new jobs to West Monroe. Kris Kelley with the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce says it will also help to attract business.

“Good roads, sewer, and water, although it may not be sexy,” Kelley told KNOE. “It’s critical to attracting businesses so that they know they have reliable infrastructure for production.”

The project is expected to generate $15 million for the city.

“That’s increased sales tax,” explained Kelley. “All of that kind of stuff feeds back on itself. So not only do we have 82 new jobs, those jobs that were retained in our community by having a robust infrastructure have a long-lasting, 30-plus-year impact on our community.”

Both Congresswoman Julia Letlow and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo commented on the grant, saying it will bring jobs and encourage growth in West Monroe.

