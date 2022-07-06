Town of Waterproof holds food distribution, bringing healthy options to community

WATERPROOF, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Waterproof held a food distribution Wednesday morning on the campus of Waterproof High School.

Vehicles were lined up outside of the school starting around 8 a.m., and the distribution started close to 10:30 a.m. on July 6, 2022. Volunteers at the distribution ranged from Tensas Parish Detention Center inmates, community members and the Northeast Louisiana Food Bank staff.

Mayor Jarrod Bottley of the Town of Waterproof says it is necessary to bring healthy food options to the community.

“We don’t have a nearby store or a farmers’ market, so it is essential - if we want people to be healthy, even in rural areas, we must bring healthy aspects and options to them instead of trying to get them to it,” says Bottley.

Bottley stated the Town of Waterproof is working to revitalize the gymnasium that’s based on Waterproof High School’s campus and plans to turn it into a community center for future food distributions and additional events. The mayor’s goal for the completion of the community center is July 2023.

