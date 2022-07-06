Advertisement

Students, staff evacuated from Remington College after suspicious backpack found

Students, staff, and faculty were evacuated from Remington College in Shreveport, La. on...
Students, staff, and faculty were evacuated from Remington College in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 after a suspicious backpack that appeared to contain an explosive device was reportedly found on campus.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Jul. 6, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students, faculty, and staff members were evacuated from Remington College in Shreveport Wednesday afternoon (July 6) after a backpack that looked like it contained a bomb was reportedly found.

The school is located on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Susan Drive and Baird Road.

Officials with the Shreveport Police Department say the backpack was discovered just minutes before 12 p.m. The backpack appeared to have some sort of timing device inside. The bomb unit was called out.

Officials with the school say the fire department assisted in evacuating the building. The all-clear was given around 12:30 p.m.

