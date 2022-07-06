Advertisement

A program is providing students with assistance to pay for child care

The program pays for daycare for eligible parents
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some Louisiana students are getting help with child care. The state program will help pay for daycare if they meet the requirements. The students who are parents must be enrolled in an accredited school or training program taking at least 20 hours a week. They must also be actively looking for a job.

The assistance is based on family size and gross income, for instance, the income for a two-person household can’t exceed four thousand dollars, but not all daycare centers work with the program. The Emily Williamson Laboratory School at ULM does and one parent says it helped her daughter become exposed to all walks of life.

“In her class, she’s had students from India, Korea, and all over. She’ll come home and say hi in Korea or we learned about the holy festival. So it’s nice that she’s become well-rounded already at the age of five. She’s learned all these cultural aspects being at this school,” said Jeanette Robinson, a parent.

The child care assistance program also helps low-income families, to find out more click here.

