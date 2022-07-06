Parkview Apartments set to receive $42 million in renovations

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Housing Corporation announced that the Parkview and Trishell Apartments would be renovated using over $42 million in funds.

Joshua Hollins, executive director of the Louisiana Housing Corporation, announced the investment with State Senator Katrina Jackson (D-34) and Housing Corporation board member Richard Winder. Hollins said they are looking forward to the project.

“We are excited to be able to answer the people’s call for rehabilitation and renovation here at these important complexes at Parkview and Trishell,” Hollins said.

Specific amenities still need to be ironed out with the developers. Despite this, private funds along with help from the housing corporation mean the project can begin.

“We have been able to work with a developer to commit to be able to come in and rehab and renovate this facility, and we are able to provide the low-income housing tax credits that will able to help spur the development and make sure this happens,” said Hollins.

Winder said that the renovations are set to start in 2023 and will reduce crime.

“If you have high quality, top-of-the-line facilities for your residents, regardless of what their socio-economic standards are, they gonna take care of it,” explained Winder. “So you are going to see a different attitude when folks see ‘This is mine. I’m gonna maintain it and keep it looking nice.”

Senator Jackson says the rehabilitation, combined with help from state agencies, will give residents a more positive outlook on life.

“What we plan to do is bring Delta Community College, Department of Education, FAFSA, to make sure they understand and know the resources that are available,” said Jackson.

Hollins said residents may be moved to other units in the building while their building is being renovated.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.