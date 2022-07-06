Man gets assaulted outside abortion clinic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Back in January, a man who calls himself the “Vaccine Police”, showed up here at WAFB-tv and other local tv stations confronting employees and claiming he was going to arrest Governor Edwards for the governor’s support of COVID vaccines.

Now, the same man, Christopher Key can be seen in another video from yesterday, that he live streamed, showing up to the Delta clinic in Baton Rouge demanding that they stop performing abortions, which they can currently legally do while Louisiana’s abortion law is further challenged in court. He gave the security guard at the clinic a letter he says outlines the law asking that he give it to the staff. When he returned to the front door a bit later, a woman inside asked him which hospital he’d like to be taken to and threatening to harm him if he did not leave the private property. That’s when things turned ugly.

“My camera fell off into the ground, she then picked my camera up, went inside the clinic and shattered my camera in the clinic. Then walked back out a second time and hit me a second time in the shoulder,” said Key.

Key ended up calling 9-1-1 and Baton Rouge police showed up.

“They showed up, I showed them the video, they then proceeded to go inside, and they said that person was not an employee which is a total lie. We know for a fact that she was still in the building and these officers aided and abetted her inside that building,” Key continued.

Louisiana’s trigger law that bans abortions is temporarily on pause until it is worked out in the courts after a judge from New Orleans issued a restraining order in the case. Key claims he was only there to try and protect everyone who worked at the clinic.

“I wanted to make sure they had the documents because I don’t want her to be prosecuted,” Key added.

The clinic has not released a comment about their visit from Key. BRPD tells us that a report has been filed and this is an ongoing investigation.

