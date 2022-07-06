Lincoln Parish Schools ranked #2 in the state

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish School District has been ranked #2 on the list of best school districts by the site Niche.com.

The rankings are based on multiple factors including surveys, teacher work environment, test scores and more. Superintendent Ricky Durrett said he tries to make sure the learning environment works for everyone, including teachers.

“We’ve just tried to be a district that lets teachers teach and work with them, work with students every day and do the best that they can,“ Durrett said. ”We always love to hear good news about your district and what’s going on. We’ve always thought we had great teachers and great kids and parents. So this just kind of validates that and we appreciate all their support. "

Aimee Rambin, the Family Consumer Science teacher at Choudrant High School, said she sees the support the district gives firsthand.

“Very supportive, always checking in to see if you need anything, not so much as somebody checking in to make sure you’re doing your job, but checking in to see if you need anything so that you can do your job easier,” Rambin said.

It all comes down to a common goal.

“Shared vision, whether that vision is shared between a teacher and a student, between the principal and the teacher, between the administration and the schools, I think just a shared vision of student success, and just what that looks like,” Rambin explained. “It is different for each student.“

The district does make sure that they make adjustments to what they are doing as needs change. They said they value the input of parents, students, and teachers to enhance the environment to help the learning process.

“We try to listen to them and what’s working in the classroom and what we need to change and what’s not,” Durrett said.

The district also was ranked the top district to teach in by Niche.com, which explains how they have high retention in the teaching staff. That leads to a tight-knit community.

“There are relationships among faculty we’re more of a family than somewhere that you just go to work,” Rambin said.

The district said they are ready to bring everyone back for the new school year.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.