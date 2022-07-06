LDWF makes 12 DWI arrests statewide over July 4th holiday weekend

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Divisions said they arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 2-4.

In support of Operation Dry Water, LDWF said they made two arrests on July 2, four arrests on July 3 and six arrests on July 4. These arrests were made statewide. All of the suspects were arrested on DWI charges, which can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired.

In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines and loss of driving and boating operator privileges. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case. Also, a first offense DWI carries a $300-$1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

Each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.

Operation Dry Water began in 2009 and is a joint program involving the LDWF/LED, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard. ODW is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign. The campaign was given heightened awareness during the three-day, Fourth of July holiday weekend.

