LDWF makes 12 DWI arrests statewide over July 4th holiday weekend

Operation Dry Water is aimed to keep boaters safe during the busy weekend on the water.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Divisions said they arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 2-4.

In support of Operation Dry Water, LDWF said they made two arrests on July 2, four arrests on July 3 and six arrests on July 4. These arrests were made statewide. All of the suspects were arrested on DWI charges, which can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired.

In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines and loss of driving and boating operator privileges. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case. Also, a first offense DWI carries a $300-$1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

Each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.

Operation Dry Water began in 2009 and is a joint program involving the LDWF/LED, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard. ODW is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign. The campaign was given heightened awareness during the three-day, Fourth of July holiday weekend.

