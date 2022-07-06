Advertisement

Arrest made after multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway

Police say driver was speeding and had unrestrained juvenile in the car
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested following a multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway in Shreveport Wednesday afternoon (July 6).

The wreck happened around 12:45 p.m. on Kings Highway near the I-49 underpass. It involved at least four vehicles. A KSLA photographer on scene witnessed a man being arrested in connection with the wreck.

At least nine units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the crash, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.

Police say a silver Kia was headed north on I-49 going about 88 mph when an SPD officer tried to catch up with the car. That’s when the driver of the Kia exited onto Kings Highway and drove through the intersection. The Kia was hit by a black Chrysler, causing two other vehicles to be hit as well.

Minor injuries were reported, police say. No one involved was transported to a hospital.

It’s suspected the driver of the Kia was intoxicated, police say. They also say there was a juvenile in the suspect’s vehicle who was not properly restrained. He’s facing several possible charges for speeding and for having the juvenile in the car not wearing a seat belt.

No other information is available right now. This story will be updated when more is known.

