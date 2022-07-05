Advertisement

With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit

Kids particularly vulnerable to identity theft
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - As fraud numbers continue to increase, identity protection experts are urging parents to freeze their child’s credit to avoid a lifetime of financial headaches.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, identity fraud incidents increased around 45% in 2020, with children frequently the target.

James Lee, the COO for the Identity Theft Resource Center, a nonprofit focused on helping people with identity crimes, said it’s more important than ever for parents to consider freezing their children’s credit because in many cases a child’s social security number is more valuable than the parent’s information.

“Because think of (it) this way, it’s clean, it’s never been used,” Lee said. “So, an identity thief who obtains a child’s information can use it for a decade or more before anybody realizes that there’s something wrong.”

He said often the first time you figure out your child’s social security number is compromised is when they apply for college.

Lee said if the fraud has been going on for decades, it can have lifelong consequences for your child and be very difficult to fix.

To get more info on how to freeze your child’s credit, visit https://www.equifax.com/personal/education/identity-theft/freezing-your-childs-credit-report-faq/

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police
Traffic fatalities surge in Louisiana, relates to drivers taking huge risks
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Praxis exam no longer requirement for teachers in Louisiana
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State fires new head volleyball coach amid internal investigation

Latest News

A security officer walks past the front of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in...
Judge won’t block law banning most Mississippi abortions
Vandals spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale...
Vandals paint swastikas on Ukrainian flag at Florida home, police say
FILE - In this June 1995 file photo, a northern spotted owl sits on a branch in Point Reyes,...
Judge throws out Trump-era rollbacks on protections for endangered species
Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif.,...
California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Gunman fired 70 plus rounds at July 4 parade, 7 dead