Water found in gas at Kinder station after multiple vehicles break down

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Water has been found in the fuel at a gas station on U.S. 165.

A Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry inspector investigated Chadeaux’s on Sunday based on claims reported by KPLC, according to Baleigh C. Olah, an attorney for LDAF.

Chadeaux’s General Manager Kevin Pellerin said the gas station reported the incident.

The inspector found water in the 87E10 (regular) and 89E10 (plus) fuels, according to Olah. The samples will be forwarded to the LDAF laboratory in Baton Rouge.

Sales of 87E10 and 89E10 fuels at the station will remain suspended until a follow-up sample passes inspection.

KPLC reported Saturday that several drivers were stranded after getting gas at the station. Sheriff Doug Hebert said at least six vehicles broke down and had to be towed.

Pellerin said Chadeaux’s has been in contact with the drivers who purchased the contaminated fuel, but said he could not give details on what arrangements are being made because the matter is still under investigation.

“We are handling everything as quickly as we can,” he said.

Pellerin said once management realized there was contaminated fuel, they shut down sales that night.

Documents provided by the LDAF say that the store first received a report of contaminated fuel between 4 and 5 p.m. Friday, then stopped fuel sales and put up signs at 7 p.m.

Station management told the LDAF investigator that there was 10 inches of water in the 87E10 tank and that a vacuum truck was scheduled for Tuesday, according to the documents.

