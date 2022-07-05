Advertisement

Vidalia man accused of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile

By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Vidalia man has been arrested for allegedly beginning an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile, said Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ian Reed, 28, has been charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The investigation began on July 3, 2022, when the CPSO cybercrime unit began an investigation into a relationship between an adult male and a juvenile. CPSO said that during the investigation, they learned that Reed had supplied a cell phone to the minor in an attempt to begin a relationship.

Evidence was obtained, which led to a search warrant being executed at the subject’s residence. Reed was then arrested.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPSO at (318)-336-5231 or submit an anonymous tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

West Monroe man re-arrested on vehicular homicide charges previously dropped
