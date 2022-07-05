MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Three people were shot in Tallulah on Sunday night and the Madison Parish Sheriff’s plans to make an arrest soon.

A video on social media shows a fight between multiple women in the parking lot after a party. Then several shots were fired leaving three people with non-life-threatening injuries, no names have been released but they plan to make an arrest soon.

