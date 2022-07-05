Advertisement

Three people were shot in Tallulah on Sunday night

Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office plans to make an arrest
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Three people were shot in Tallulah on Sunday night and the Madison Parish Sheriff’s plans to make an arrest soon.

A video on social media shows a fight between multiple women in the parking lot after a party. Then several shots were fired leaving three people with non-life-threatening injuries, no names have been released but they plan to make an arrest soon.

