Man armed with shotgun breaks into Arkansas church

Deputies say that the man was taken into custody without further incident.
Brandon Hammett, 33
Brandon Hammett, 33(Miller County Jail | MCSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - One man is behind bars after being accused of breaking into an Arkansas church on the Fourth of July.

Deputies with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office were first notified regarding a breaking or entering call at Shiloh Baptist Church on Highway 82 east.

Upon arrival, officers spotted a Polaris Ranger UTV parked near the church’s cemetery. Inside, they found 33-year-old Brandon Hammett armed with both a shotgun and a 9mm handgun.

Deputies ordered Hammett to put down the weapons, and after a small pause, he complied.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

MCSO says Hammett is also believed to have stolen a vehicle from Cass County that was recovered. In addition, he is also accused of stealing another vehicle that was parked at Pro 1 Transmission located on Highway 82 earlier that day.

Hammett was booked into the Miller County Detention Center. No bond is set.

