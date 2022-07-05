Man armed with shotgun breaks into Arkansas church
Deputies say that the man was taken into custody without further incident.
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - One man is behind bars after being accused of breaking into an Arkansas church on the Fourth of July.
Deputies with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office were first notified regarding a breaking or entering call at Shiloh Baptist Church on Highway 82 east.
Upon arrival, officers spotted a Polaris Ranger UTV parked near the church’s cemetery. Inside, they found 33-year-old Brandon Hammett armed with both a shotgun and a 9mm handgun.
Deputies ordered Hammett to put down the weapons, and after a small pause, he complied.
He was taken into custody without further incident.
MCSO says Hammett is also believed to have stolen a vehicle from Cass County that was recovered. In addition, he is also accused of stealing another vehicle that was parked at Pro 1 Transmission located on Highway 82 earlier that day.
Hammett was booked into the Miller County Detention Center. No bond is set.
