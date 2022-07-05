Advertisement

Janitor accused of inappropriately touching teen girl at high school

Levan Harris
Levan Harris(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said a high school custodian is accused of inappropriately touching a student.

Deputies said Levan Harris, 40, of Hammond, is charged with sexual battery.

Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley said Tuesday that the man, who was previously assigned to the Ponchatoula High School campus, is no longer an employee of the school system.

“Our district puts the health and safety of our students first and foremost,” Stilley said. “These are very serious allegations, and as such, we have taken swift action to review this case. We are also cooperating fully in the police investigation.”

According to TPSO, deputies were notified on June 30 that the incident happened while the girl was attending summer school.

CLICK HERE for full details released by TPSO.

