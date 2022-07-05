Advertisement

La. Workforce Commission’s HiRE site back online, processing payments within 36 hours

Source: Louisiana Workforce Commission
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Hire site is now back online after Geographic Solutions (GSI), the company that operates it, discovered an attempted malware attack that required it to take state labor exchanges and unemployment claims offline.

The HiRE website is used to file unemployment claims, job searches and other functions. According to GSI, there was no data breach and the personal information of HiRE users was not compromised.

New and returning claimants can now file claims online. Filing over the phone also remains available.

Louisiana Workforce Commission said payments will start processing soon, but new vendor security features have been added. Payments could take up to 36 hours to process as a result. No additional action is required from claimants. Louisiana Workforce Commission said that payment benefits will appear on your HiRE account, but deposit availability is different for each financial institution.

