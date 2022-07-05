Grambling State fires new head volleyball coach amid internal investigation

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University has fired its controversial new volleyball coach.

Head volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas has been let go just months after coming to the school in February. One of Lucas’ first moves was to overhaul GSU’s volleyball team, cutting many players who were there on volleyball scholarships. The move was met with criticism from many student-athletes and their families involved with the team.

The university issued the following news release Tuesday afternoon.

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University Athletics Department announced on Tuesday the termination of head volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas. The announcement was made by President Rick Gallot and Dr. Trayvean Scott, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics.

The decision was made due to the determination of an internal investigation within the volleyball program. Any additional comments will be held until the conclusion of the investigation.

“The success of student-athletes and their ability to matriculate at Grambling State University is the top priority,” said Dr. Scott. “As we move forward in this transition and commence a national search for the next coach, all volleyball student-athletes who received scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year will keep their scholarships and remain on the team. Walk-ons will also continue to hold their roster spot.”

“It is the responsibility of this institution to make sure that student-athletes are afforded opportunities in a manner compliant with all regulatory organizations,” said GSU President Rick Gallot. “That applies to athletics as much as it does to academics.”

A national search for a new volleyball coach will begin this week.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.