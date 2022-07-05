Advertisement

City of Ruston joins CodeRED app, allowing city to send emergency information to residents

City of Ruston joins CodeRED app, allowing city to send emergency information to residents
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston has joined an app that allows residents to participate in emergency preparedness.

The CodeRED app launched within the city about a year and a half ago, according to the City of Ruston’s IT/Telecom Director Dusty Hampton. It pushes out time-sensitive information regarding events such as: missing persons/children, evacuation notices, natural disasters. boil water advisories, inclement weather warnings, criminal activities, road closures, traffic alerts, shelter in place and lockdowns.

The city joined the app after Ruston experienced an EF-3 tornado in April 2019. The storm took two lives, and destroyed homes and businesses.

RELATED STORY: One Year Later: Ruston’s road to recovery in the aftermath of a tornado

“I’ll never forget that. I’m thankful that we didn’t have any personal damage to our property. But I remember seeing the houses around here that did, and I remember the lives that were lost. And I remember thinking, I had no idea it was going to get this bad - what if there was some kind of way we would’ve known ahead of time,” says Hampton.

Citizens living in Ruston can download the CodeRED Mobile Alert app in the App Store or Google Play. In addition, citizens can text “rustonalerts” to 99411 for an enrollment link.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police
Traffic fatalities surge in Louisiana, relates to drivers taking huge risks
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Praxis exam no longer requirement for teachers in Louisiana
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State fires new head volleyball coach amid internal investigation

Latest News

Monkey Pox
Confirmed MonkeyPox case in Arkansas
City of Ruston joins CodeRED app, allowing city to send emergency information to residents
City of Ruston joins CodeRED app, allowing city to send emergency information to residents
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Source: Louisiana Workforce Commission
La. Workforce Commission’s HiRE site back online, processing payments within 36 hours