City of Ruston joins CodeRED app, allowing city to send emergency information to residents

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston has joined an app that allows residents to participate in emergency preparedness.

The CodeRED app launched within the city about a year and a half ago, according to the City of Ruston’s IT/Telecom Director Dusty Hampton. It pushes out time-sensitive information regarding events such as: missing persons/children, evacuation notices, natural disasters. boil water advisories, inclement weather warnings, criminal activities, road closures, traffic alerts, shelter in place and lockdowns.

The city joined the app after Ruston experienced an EF-3 tornado in April 2019. The storm took two lives, and destroyed homes and businesses.

“I’ll never forget that. I’m thankful that we didn’t have any personal damage to our property. But I remember seeing the houses around here that did, and I remember the lives that were lost. And I remember thinking, I had no idea it was going to get this bad - what if there was some kind of way we would’ve known ahead of time,” says Hampton.

Citizens living in Ruston can download the CodeRED Mobile Alert app in the App Store or Google Play. In addition, citizens can text “rustonalerts” to 99411 for an enrollment link.

