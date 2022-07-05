Advertisement

8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

FILE - Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the...
FILE - Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations.

Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park.

Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots.

First responders converged on the park and police began investigating. Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday.

Police say no one is in custody. Authorities have not released details about the eight who were taken to hospitals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police
Traffic fatalities surge in Louisiana, relates to drivers taking huge risks
Praxis exam no longer requirement for teachers in Louisiana
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Alissa McCallister provided photos of the scene.
Boat catches on fire at popular lake
An 81-year-old man was found dead in a Kansas Lake on Monday.
81-year-old man dies at lake after breaking off with group of swimmers

Latest News

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
La. attorney general petitions state supreme court to dissolve temporary restraining order for abortion clinic
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Highland Park mass shooting news conference
Crews search Blind River for a missing boater on July 4, 2022.
Teen girl killed by boat propeller after going overboard; driver charged
Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif.,...
California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers
A Vietnam war veteran receiving the Medal of Honor tells his story.
Medal of Honor recipient tells his story