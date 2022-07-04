Advertisement

Pro-choice advocates in Monroe held an abortion rights protest

This comes after the SCOTUS overturned Roe V. Wade
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The fallout continues after the Roe V Wade decision. Pro-choice advocates held a protest against the ruling outside the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. One of the organizers says it’s important to fight for women’s rights.

“I have blocked a lot of family members over it just solely based off of the whole church thing and them using their religious beliefs to try to justify my wrongdoings to them. So it’s going to tear a lot of people apart,” said Madison Matthews, a Roe Vs. Wade Organizer.

She says this is America, the land of the free and everyone should have the choice to do what they want with their bodies.

“They’re going to come after same-sex marriages. They should just take it as people trying to have basic human rights. It’s not based on Christianity or any sort of religion. We’re just trying to live in a place that says we can be free,” said Matthews.

More than two dozen people attended the protest. Some community members marched on the Lea Joyner bridge holding up signs. Mallory Zeagler is another organizer, who says this is a moment in time when women’s voices need to be heard the most.

“As a woman with a uterus, I took it personally. I mean personally, I wouldn’t have an abortion but I feel like everyone should have a choice whether they do or not,” she said.

The organizers say everyone should have the privilege of having basic human rights.

