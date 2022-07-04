Advertisement

Police: Child left in hot car by father dies in N. Carolina

Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car. (WRAL, Zoom via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEBANE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old infant has died in North Carolina after being left inside a hot car by the father after he went to work.

Police in the community of Mebane told local media outlets officers got a call shortly after midday Friday about a child in a car at a manufacturing plant.

Police say that when the officers arrived, CPR was being administered, but the child couldn’t be revived.

Police say the child’s father worked at the plant and had left the baby in the vehicle. Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.

No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon and the investigation was continuing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Praxis exam no longer requirement for teachers in Louisiana
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
Flooding in Smackover, Arkansas
VIDEO: Cars stalled in waist-high water as flash flooding hits Union County
Fireworks show generic
KNOE.com: List of ArkLaMiss 4th of July Weekend Events
Shane Petty was given a $50,000 bond by a Craighead County judge and is expected to be in court...
Arkansas man runs over brother on motorcycle during chase, police say

Latest News

Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.
1-year-old old dies after being left in hot car, police say
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Coffee Break
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocation”...
Some Texas schools may describe slavery as ‘involuntary relocation’