LifeShare sees record donations during annual blood drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center had record-breaking number of donations this past weekend during their United We Give blood drive.

LifeShare and Waitr announced that this year’s United We Give blood drive brought in 2,048 donors. This was 10% more than last year’s campaign, making it the third year straight that the drive surpassed the previous year’s total.

LifeShare said that it typically sees fewer donations during summer months. This year, the donations were desperately needed as blood centers around the nation have been reporting shortages not seen in over a decade. The new donations will help to replenish shelves to keep up with demand.

“This record-setting event will touch thousands of lives this summer,” said Benjamin Prijatel, executive director of blood operations for LifeShare. “In fact, some of the blood collected has already been transfused to patients at local hospitals.”

Each donor for this special three-day event received a LifeShare “United We Give, United We Live” t-shirt, a free box combo from Raising Cane’s and a code for a free delivery from Waitr.

