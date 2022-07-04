Advertisement

El Dorado Fire Department rescues residents trapped in water, brings everyone to safety

El Dorado Fire Department rescues residents trapped in water
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Heavy rains in Union County trapped a few residents in their home and one woman in her car Sunday morning.

RELATED CONTENT: VIDEO: Cars stalled in waist-high water as flash flooding hits Union County

Two rescues took place on Tanglewood Drive and W. 19th Street in El Dorado, Ark. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 close to 11 a.m.

The El Dorado Fire Department made their way to a house on Tanglewood Drive to rescue two women and two children. The original call from the Tanglewood Drive residence was originally made to the fire department for this rescue.

Being that W. 19th Street is right off of Tanglewood Drive, fire crews were able to rush and rescue a woman from a white vehicle that was submerged in the water on W. 19th Street.

According to the fire department, everyone was brought to safety, and no injuries were reported.

