Life Church WM hosts Community Block Party, partners with Boys and Girls Club of West Monroe

By Kenya Ross
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Life Church West Monroe invited the community out for a free block party Saturday morning.

Pastor Joel Dyke of Life Church WM says the children begin showing up around 10 a.m. on July 2, 2022 to enjoy water slides, food and games.

The Community Block Party was held at the Boys and Girls Club of West Monroe, and Dyke says the church partners with club every Friday to put on events throughout the year.

A representative of the Louisiana Department of Health was on-site sharing public health information and highlighting the opioid epidemic in Louisiana.

