Gas prices fall but effects of inflation still felt

Fourth of July food is expensive
As the Fourth of July approaches, food for celebration is not cheap.
As the Fourth of July approaches, food for celebration is not cheap.
By Alexandria Savage
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the Fourth of July approaches, food for celebration is not cheap.

Many are preparing to hit the outdoors for the Fourth of July weekend. Some are going to the pools, having friends over, or grilling. Buying food for the holiday celebrations may set you back a bit with your funds. While brands differ, currently a ten-pound bag of leg quarters are listed at $9.08 at Walmart, $6.99 at Brookshire’s, and $7.90 at Kroger.

“Like leg quarters, they’re usually like 5-6 dollars, they were 10. They are ten now,” said Kristal Law, who was out shopping.

Law says the increase in prices will not stop or downsize her celebration, chicken, ribs, and potato salad, among other classics is still on the menu.

