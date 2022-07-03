Advertisement

Flash flooding reported in Union County after 5-9 inches of rain

Flooding in Smackover, Arkansas
Flooding in Smackover, Arkansas(Source: Austin Scott)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Widespread 5-9 inches of rain has fallen in Union County since earlier this morning, July 3, and there is still rain happening.

Law enforcement said that the road between 612 and 607 E. Padgett in Norphlet is washing out and to use caution or find an alternate route.

Smackover officers said many of the city streets are flooded and impassable. Lisbon, Broadway and 7th Streets are all extremely flooded and should be avoided.

Flooding in Smacker, Arkansas, on July 3, 2022.
Flooding in Smacker, Arkansas, on July 3, 2022.(Source: Austin Scott)

The area of Philadelphia Road ad Pigeon Hill Road intersection is underwater.

According to community posts from Facebook, there is waist-deep water in El Dorado by Home Depot and 19th Street.

