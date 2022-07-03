Event raises money and awareness for poverty

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A northeast Arkansas native returns to Region 8 with her band to play for charity.

Petrella Bonner travels around the United States playing for communities. She does it a little differently than some musicians. All the proceeds made during her concerts are donated back to the community.

“The purpose of this event is to ensure our poverty in areas that aren’t really being paid attention to are being taken care of,” she said.

Bonner partnered with Every Child Is Ours to host a concert at the Fowler Center at Arkansas State University. Bonner said it means the world to her that she gets to perform in front of Jonesboro and help the Arkansas Delta.

Bonner said poverty has struck the Delta and she does not like to see her community struggling. Her mission now is to do whatever she can to help.

