El Dorado Service League to offer free haircuts and styles for Union County students

Hair salon chair
Hair salon chair(WHSV)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - El Dorado Service League (ESL) will be offering free back-to-school haircuts and styles come August 21.

WILDCUTZ is an annual event hosted by the ESL. All Union County students will be offered free haircuts and styles, according to a flyer posted by the ESL. There will also be complimentary snow cones and popcorn.

The event will be Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. It will be held at the TAC House, located at 1101 N. West Ave. in El Dorado. The ESL asks that students come with their hair already washed and dried.

