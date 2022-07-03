Advertisement

Driver dies when truck being chased by police crashes, bursts into flames

Pickup runs off road, crashes into tree, catches fire as it’s pursued
Personnel from Caddo Fire District 4 extinguished the flames after the pickup crashed.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo sheriff’s deputies responded to a deadly crash that culminated a pursuit involving Shreveport police early Saturday morning, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Sheriff’s Lt. Matt Cowden found a pickup engulfed in flames when he arrived at Woolworth Road at Colquitt Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday. Cowden said the truck had been leading Shreveport police on a chase when it ran off a roadway and crashed into a tree.

Police officers tried get the driver out of the burning vehicle but were unable to do so due to the fire.

Personnel from Caddo Fire District 4 put out the flames.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Caddo coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Shreveport police did not immediately say why they were chasing the truck.

Life Church WM hosts Community Block Party, partners with Boys and Girls Club of West Monroe
Downtown Billiards takes on its Inaugural Rib Cook-Off
City of Monroe ends 2nd Annual Downtown Block Party with fireworks and live music
