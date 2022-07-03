Downtown Billiards takes on its Inaugural Rib Cook-Off

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe kicked off its 2nd Annual Downtown Block Party with several events on Saturday, and the Inaugural Rib Cook-Off at Downtown Billiards in Monroe was one of them.

A lot of cooking took place at the night bar beginning at 8 a.m. on July 2, 2022, and the coordinators of the cook-off expected all participants to be done with their ribs by 2:00 p.m.

Thomas Hardy was the first place winner of Saturday’s cook-off, and he received a prize of $1000.

