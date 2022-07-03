City of Monroe ends 2nd Annual Downtown Block Party with fireworks and live music
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted its 2nd Annual Downtown Block Party all day Saturday.
The event lasted from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 featuring live music, food trucks, local makers and additional activities. Hundreds of people gathered at the River Market in Monroe beginning at 7 p.m. for live bands, tasty food and to get the best view of the fireworks on the river that started right at 9 p.m.
The City of Monroe continued the celebration with music and fun after the fireworks stopped booming.
