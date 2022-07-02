Advertisement

Delivery mix-up: Stanley Cup trophy almost missed Colorado Avalanche victory parade

The Stanley Cup was mistakenly delivered to the wrong address. (Source: CNN, KUSA, KIT KARBLER, DMITRI RUDENKO, GETTY IMAGES)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (CNN) - Thanks to a delivery mix-up, the Stanley Cup trophy almost didn’t make it to Thursday’s Colorado Avalanche victory celebration.

Colorado couple Kit Karbler and Dmitri Rudenko said they weren’t expecting any deliveries when an SUV backed into their driveway the other day.

Rudenko said it looked familiar. So, he joked about it possibly being the Stanley Cup trophy, and the delivery driver told him it was indeed the championship trophy.

The trophy was supposed to go to the Avalanche team captain, but his home address was a digit from the couple’s residence.

The mix-up was quickly sorted out, but the couple said they were able to take a picture with the trophy.

