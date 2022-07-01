NEDHSA and Black Creative Circle unveil mural in Art Alley

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) and Black Creative Circle of North Louisiana (BCCNL) unveiled a mural in Art Alley Thursday night. They highlighted how art can be used as therapy.

“So we partnered with Black Creative Circle to create three murals throughout the twelve parish region. Grambling, Monroe, where we are at tonight and also Lake Providence. The work that you see around you is the collaboration between Northeast Delta Human Services Authority, Black Creative Circle, and then they got a chance to showcase their art as well as it pertains to this reveal event,” said Deron Talley with Northeast Delta Human Services Authority.

Artists, poets and speakers recited original pieces, discussed mental health, shared their passion for the arts and noted the community benefit of creative expression to a room full of supporters gathered near 131 Monroe Drive in downtown Monroe. Organizers urged everyone gathered to identify, use and share their own gifts and talents.

“Everyone can’t be a doctor but anybody can be creative with anything. You don’t need money. A lot of times we think we need money, you don’t need money. All you have to do is be creative and that’s the importance what we’re doing with HSA, showing the community that we can be creative in any kind of way we want to be,” said BCCNL president Vitus Shell.

The colorful mural faces the train tracks in Art Alley.

#NEW: This is one of the artists who created a vibrant new #mural that faces the railroad in Art Alley in .@CityofMonroe. The .@NEDeltaHSA & Black Creative Circle unveiled the art & showcased talented local artists. They discussed mental health & sharing your gifts and talents. pic.twitter.com/R3eDA1nkSp — Jasmine Anderson (@jayandersontv) July 1, 2022 >

