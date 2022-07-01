Advertisement

NEDHSA and Black Creative Circle unveil mural in Art Alley

NEDHSA and Black Creative Circle unveil mural in Art Alley
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) and Black Creative Circle of North Louisiana (BCCNL) unveiled a mural in Art Alley Thursday night. They highlighted how art can be used as therapy.

“So we partnered with Black Creative Circle to create three murals throughout the twelve parish region. Grambling, Monroe, where we are at tonight and also Lake Providence. The work that you see around you is the collaboration between Northeast Delta Human Services Authority, Black Creative Circle, and then they got a chance to showcase their art as well as it pertains to this reveal event,” said Deron Talley with Northeast Delta Human Services Authority.

Artists, poets and speakers recited original pieces, discussed mental health, shared their passion for the arts and noted the community benefit of creative expression to a room full of supporters gathered near 131 Monroe Drive in downtown Monroe. Organizers urged everyone gathered to identify, use and share their own gifts and talents.

“Everyone can’t be a doctor but anybody can be creative with anything. You don’t need money. A lot of times we think we need money, you don’t need money. All you have to do is be creative and that’s the importance what we’re doing with HSA, showing the community that we can be creative in any kind of way we want to be,” said BCCNL president Vitus Shell.

The colorful mural faces the train tracks in Art Alley.

< >

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man with 5 kids in car accused in drive-by shooting on Hwy. 165
Starting Friday, the three major U.S. credit reporting companies will stop counting paid...
Some medical debt is being removed from US credit reports
Monroe PD seeks identities of person or persons who are in the vehicle.
Monroe PD seeks identities of people in SUV in shooting investigation
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch
Keanna Thomas
Mother allegedly drunk when baby died from suffocation after falling off bed, police say

Latest News

“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
Mural reveal in Art Alley
NEDHSA and Black Creative Circle unveil mural in Art Alley
Adopt-A-Pet: Manny!
Adopt-A-Pet: Manny!
Adopt-A-Pet: Manny!
Adopt-A-Pet: Manny