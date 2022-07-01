KNOE.com: List of ArkLaMiss 4th of July Weekend Events

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here’s a list of things happening on the 2022 4th of July weekend.

The following events are for Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Firecracker 5K Run Flying Tiger Brewery Benefit for Chennault Aviation & Military Museum. 2nd annual 5K run. Coffee and pastries available, plus free after party with live music, burritos, tacos, new beer release City of Monroe with smoothies and yoga. Starts at 8 a.m.

2nd Monroe Downtown Block Party Downtown Monroe Stooges Brass Band, Clara McBroom, and Taylor Made. Will have food trucks and local crafters. Includes Rib Cook-off at Downtown Billiards with Cash prizes ($1000 first place) $500 to animal shelter Downtown parking lot. 11 a.m. Creator’s Fair at LaBelle, The Palace, and Palace Park. 4 pm: 2 Dudes Block Paty; 7 pm: River Market Celebration, 9 pm: Fireworks on the river.

Makers & Producers Market 1905 N. 7th St., West Monroe Paramount Health Care Consultants hosts a market for handmade, handcrafted, or hand-raised items. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Life Church WM Community Block Party 500 Evergreen St., West Monroe Outside the Boys and Girls Club. Includes water slides and games plus free hot dogs and hamburger plates. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tower Place Pop A Palooza 1500 N. 19th St., Monroe Will be on the terrace and will benefit the Louisiana Delta Ballet. You can also watch fireworks there. 7 p.m.

Grayson Veterans Party in the Park Sen. Nell Riser will be there, Will have handing of the flag, pedals parade and decorating contest, free hot dogs, ice cream, watermelon, lemonade, tea. Will have local church booths with giveaways and games as well.

Vidalia July 4th Flea Market Vidalia Riverfront Amphitheater Town festival for 3 days leading up to fireworks on the 4th. Noon to 10 p.m.

Natchez July 4th Celebration Natchez Bluff Park Saturday and Sunday featuring music from Alabama and Robert Earl Keen. One of Keen’s final appearances. Robert Earl Keen at 9 pm Saturday, Alabama at 6:15 pm Sunday. 6 other groups throughout the day. Starts at 2 p.m. both days.

Lake St John Flotilla 30th water parade on Lake St. John. Parade begins at 2 pm at Tom Bell’s Prizes available.

Million Dollar Mindset Monroe Civic Center Guest speakers at this gala event to support inspiration. 6 p.m.

July Fireworks Show City of Monroe & West Monroe annual fireworks show. Fireworks shot from the Endom Bridge over the Ouachita River. Best viewed from downtown Monroe, downtown West Monroe, or the levee.



In addition to the weekend events above, the following event is happening on Sunday, July 3.

Magnolia Sparks in the Park Magnolia fireworks presented by Magnolia-Columbia County. 6:30 p.m.



The following events are scheduled for Monday, July 4, 2022:

Twin Cities Community Band Concert ULM Brown Auditorium Patriotic Concert at 7 p.m.

Winn Parish Family & Fireworks 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Camden July 4th Star-Spangled Spectacular Camden Municipal Airport Live music from Crutchfield the Band, Zac Dunlap Band, Fireworks show choreographed to patriotic music after dark. Inflatables, children’s events, and concessions. Opens at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.



