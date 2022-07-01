Advertisement

Dating dangers tips to stay safe

Dating dangers tips to stay safe.
Dating dangers tips to stay safe.(Ivanhoe Newswire)
By Danielle Gober and Robert Walko
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) – 22-year-old Gabby Petito made national headlines when she was found murdered. Her boyfriend, who was the main suspect, is believed to have taken his own life.

Dating abuse can happen to anyone. One in four women will experience domestic or dating violence in their lifetime. Women between the ages of 20 to 24 are at the most significant risk of becoming victims. It’s important for our young women to know how to get out of a bad situation.

Whether you swipe right or do it the old fashion way… dating is exciting. But dating these days can also be dangerous! Here are some safety steps you can take. First, set up your emergency contacts in your IPhone. Located in your health app, tap the medical ID and scroll to ‘emergency contact’, tap to add their information and relationship to you. Whenever you quickly click your lock button five times in a row, your IPhone will call the local authorities as well as alert the emergency contact of your location.

Going on a first date with someone you don’t know? You can share your location with someone you trust and make sure you regularly check in via text during the date. If you’re on a date and feeling threatened, ordering an ‘angel’ shot could save you. It works by going up to the bar and asking for an angel shot neat and a bartender will escort you to your car. Ask for it with ice and the bartender will call an Uber for you. Order it with lime and the staff will call the police.

Authorities also say families should set up a code word that can be texted to signal danger or if they feel they’re in an uncomfortable situation. Keep this code word private among your immediate family and tell everyone to only use it in emergencies. Also, Petito texted the word stan to her mother. Her mother thought it was a reference to her grandfather, but some believe it was a call for help. Stan could have meant… send the authorities now.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Praxis exam no longer requirement for teachers in Louisiana
Shane Petty was given a $50,000 bond by a Craighead County judge and is expected to be in court...
Arkansas man runs over brother on motorcycle during chase, police say
‘Pink tax’ on feminine hygiene products ends in Louisiana
Police investigate injuries to two-year-old child.
‘Hold your babies. Love your babies’: Mother of abused 2-year-old seeks justice
Monroe PD seeks identities of person or persons who are in the vehicle.
Monroe PD seeks identities of people in SUV in shooting investigation

Latest News

Fireworks show generic
KNOE.com: List of ArkLaMiss 4th of July Weekend Events
A shooting near Main Street on Friday night (July 1) left 44-year-old Robert Mitchell of...
Houma police seek tips after man shot to death near Main Street intersection
JP Ditta recently survived a scary situation on the Ouachita River. In this edition of “What’s...
What's Your Story? Crocs save local teen from tragedy
Brandon Landers is taking over the same program where he was once a star. The former Carroll...
Brandon Landers prepares for first season as head coach at Carroll High School