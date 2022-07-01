Advertisement

An electrical trade school starts grads at more than 80k a year

The training alliance prepares students for high-demand jobs
The training alliance prepares students for high-demand jobs
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Anyone, looking to make a change in their profession listen up. One local trade school says their graduates make more than $80,000 a year.

The Monroe Electrical Training Alliance Director Matt Green says the program is a great opportunity for students who don’t want to go to college. The program is training the next group of electricians. In order to get into the trade school, students must have reliable transportation, pass a drug test, and be at least 18 years old.

Green says, they also pay students to work while in school.

“You come to work right away. You work full-time 40 hours a week and in September school starts. Two nights a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays you go to school from six to nine for four years,” he said.

Green says students’ first year in the training program get paid $13 an hour while taking courses, but each year the income increases and once they graduate, the starting salary for an electrician is around $40 an hour.

“Right now our current journeymen are making $81,000 a year. When you start until when you graduate at the current pay scale you will earn a total employment package that includes your full health coverage and your pension plan of over $185,000,” he said.

Green says some of his students in the program are currently working on a new building on ULM’S campus. He says they won’t ever have to worry about finding a job as an electrician. A student Alan Crocker says he’s glad he’s in the program.

“It’s a lot of upsides to it and a lot of downsides to it, you work in the heat sometimes but I enjoy it. For someone coming into this program, if you’re looking for a lifelong career, a trade with good benefits, good pay, and the ability to be able to travel on top of that I highly recommend it,” he said.

Green says there’s a ton of money to be made in the industry. He says if students qualify for assistance, the Louisiana Workforce Commission will help them pay for books and other materials for school.

