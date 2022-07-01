Advertisement

Alice Wallace sworn in as Winnsboro’s first female Mayor

“To all the young ladies out there, let me tell you something. If you can see it, you can have it,” said Wallace.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Winnsboro, La. (KNOE) - Winnsboro’s first female mayor is officially on the job.

Lifelong resident Alice Wallace was sworn in during a ceremony at the Princess Theater on July 1.

Wallace’s top priorities will include bringing businesses back to the city and focusing on recreational opportunities for children.

Wallace was escorted into the theater by young girls from Winnsboro.

“If somebody is wondering why in the world do they have all those kids here today. Well, that is how I wanted it,” explained Wallace. “I could have had a police escort, or my children, or just my family. I told them I wanted 50 little girls to escort me in because if they can see this, one day they can be this.”

Tyrone Coleman was also sworn in for his first term as Chief of Police.

