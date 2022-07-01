Advertisement

Adopt-A-Pet: Manny!

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Manny! He’s an energetic, charismatic and house-trained dog.

He’s ready to be adopted at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

Visit petango.com and type in the zip code 71292 to see all the available animals at OPAS.

The shelter can always use fosters, volunteers, and donations. You can check their Facebook page to see what they need the most at the moment. Right now, Roxanne Smith with PAWS of NELA says the shelter is so full and they need help from the community to make room for all the dogs, cats, and even livestock coming in.

