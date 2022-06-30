Advertisement

New $8,000 mower stolen from Monroe veterans group

A mower that looks like this was stolen from the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Monroe.(Source: VFW)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Monroe says someone has vandalized their property and stolen an expensive new mower they just obtained.

A spokesperson for Post 1809 said on Wednesday night their chainlink fence was cut open and someone took down their security lights. Someone also cut open the gate chain and took the lawnmower valued at $8.000.

They said the mower is the type seen in the attached photo.

If you know who has the stolen mower, VFW asks that you call law enforcement and help them get it back.

