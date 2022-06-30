Advertisement

Mother charged after 4-month-old dies of suffocation, police say

Keanna Thomas
Keanna Thomas(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother was arrested in the death of her four-month-old daughter, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Keanna Thomas, 23, is facing negligent homicide charges in connection with the infant’s death.

Police said Thomas’ daughter was found dead on June 18 at a home on Alexander Avenue near Plank Road.

Authorities said responded to a call about an unresponsive infant. While investigating, detectives learned that Thomas was allegedly responsible for the infant’s death.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled suffocation as the cause of death.

Thomas was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

