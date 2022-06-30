Monroe PD seeks identities of people in SUV in shooting investigation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police in Monroe are turning to the community for help solving a shooting at Parkview Apartments.

It happened on June 28, 2022, according to police.

“The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner/occupants of the black SUV in the attached photos. The suspect vehicle was involved in a shooting on June 28, 2022 at 1101 Richwood Road #2 that left one person injured.

If anyone has information on this case or has information on the vehicle, please contact Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274).”

Remember, tips can be shared anonymously.

