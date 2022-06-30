Advertisement

Monroe PD seeks identities of people in SUV in shooting investigation

Monroe PD seeks identities of person or persons who are in the vehicle.
Monroe PD seeks identities of person or persons who are in the vehicle.(Source: Monroe PD)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police in Monroe are turning to the community for help solving a shooting at Parkview Apartments.

It happened on June 28, 2022, according to police.

“The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner/occupants of the black SUV in the attached photos.  The suspect vehicle was involved in a shooting on June 28, 2022 at 1101 Richwood Road #2 that left one person injured.   

If anyone has information on this case or has information on the vehicle, please contact Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274).”

Remember, tips can be shared anonymously.

