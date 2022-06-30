Matt Middleton re-hired as the head football coach at Cedar Creek

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Middleton is back in Ruston after being rehired as the head football coach and athletic director of Cedar Creek. Steven Ensminger Jr. took the job back in February but mutually parted ways with the Cougars on June 28th, 2022. Middleton was the head coach of the Cougars last season and won the 2021 District 2-1A coach of the year award.

