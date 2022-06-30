Man with 5 kids in car accused in drive-by shooting on Hwy. 165

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of opening fire on two women outside a Monroe convenience store last week. And he did this, authorities say, while five children were in the car with him.

According to a warrant affidavit for the suspect, Javaries Samrico Thomas, 33, it happened on the morning of June 23, 2022, in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive, also known as Hwy. 165.

Investigators say two women went to the store to get gas. One went into the store to pay, but couldn’t find an employee inside. The other said she then noticed the store clerk in a car parked outside. Thomas was outside the store with the clerk and there was a “verbal altercation” between Thomas and one of the women, the document states. Thomas reportedly pointed his finger at the woman as if pointing a gun, then got back in the car and drove off.

Moments later, the women reported that Thomas drove by and pointed an actual gun at them from inside the car. They say he fired three to four shots at them. Neither was hit. A witness corroborated the story, documents state. A 9mm shell casing was found nearby.

Documents indicate that the oldest child in the car was 13.

Thomas was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on June 30 on seven counts stemming from the incident. They are two counts of assault by drive-by shooting and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was also booked on three bench warrants for failure to appear in court.

The affidavit was submitted by a deputy with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

