MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare’s ‘United We Give’ campaign kicks off Thursday, June 30th. It’s from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday at all locations.

Donors get a free t-shirt, free meal from Raising Cane’s and free delivery from WAITR.

They also accept walk-ins and appointments.

