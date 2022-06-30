A highway was dedicated to a fallen Mangham Police Officer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Mangham is honoring a fallen officer by renaming part of Highway 425 to Marshall Waters JR Memorial Highway. He was shot and killed in the line of duty back in 2020. The dedication ceremony brought tears to the friends and family of Marshall Waters Jr.

“Today is breathtaking, but at the same time, it’s an honor to know that his memory will live on forever,” said Felicia Waters, Marshall Waters Jr Sister.

The Town of Mangham honored the life of Officer Marshall Water Jr. He was a Mangham Police Officer who was shot and killed 2 years ago when he stopped a driver for speeding in what turned out to be a stolen car during a robbery.

His sister, Felicia Waters says he was a kind, loving man, who always gave back to the Mangham community.

“What I want them to remember is a person that was always willing to serve. He touched a lot of lives here on this earth, but I know God wanted him more,” she said.

State Representative Francis Thompson says dedicating a highway is rare but lawmakers passed a Bill in 2021 allowing the town to rename part of Highway 425. Thompson, says he hopes this helps his family, as they continue to grieve the loss of their loved one.

“He’s one man that did great work for this area of the state. This Parish, this town, and we felt like it reached that degree that he should be recognized for life,” said Francis Thompson, District 19 Representative.

“He was truly a man of honor and had a strong character. He gave his life in the line of duty hopefully this sign will help people remember that and honor his name,” said Neil Riser, District 20 Representative.

Waters Jr. was also a volunteer firefighter and full-time EMT. His sister Felicia says this is a moment she will never forget.

