Everything you need to know about Plan B

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With abortion bans popping up all over the country, some women could look for alternatives to avoid pregnancy, including the morning-after pill known as Plan B.

“I think that Plan B has a place as a contraceptive option for ladies, and I pray that is something that is made available to people across the nation and across the world,” explained Monroe OBGYN Tonya Hunter of The Well Woman Center of Louisiana.

Rikki Murff of Grambling State University’s School of Nursing explains how it works.

“It’s what we call emergency contraception. It’s for those females that have had unprotected sex, and it best works if taken after 72 hours after unprotected sex,” Murff told KNOE. “It stops the sperm and egg from getting together. It also stops any implantation in the uterus. It kind of messes with the uterine lining so that nothing can implant.”

The morning-after pill is legal in Louisiana’s latest anti-abortion law, which is set to take effect on August 1.

Dr. Tonya Hunter says it’s important to note, Plan B is not an abortion pill.

“If you are pregnant when you take Plan B, it will not eliminate a pregnancy,” Dr. Hunter told KNOE. “It will not terminate a pregnancy. It cannot be used in that way.”

Hunter adds the medication is available over the counter, but it could be costly. She says there’s another cheaper way.

“You can call your doctor and get a prescription for Plan B, and it is covered by your plan.”

It’s important to note some pharmacies are limiting the amount of Plan B a person can buy due to supply shortages.

