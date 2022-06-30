Advertisement

Celebrate Independence Day Weekend at the City of Monroe’s 2nd Annual Block Party!

City of Monroe's 2nd Annual Block Party!
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There’s a jam-packed weekend ahead of the Fourth of July. The City of Monroe is hosting the 2nd annual Downtown Block Party Saturday, July 2nd from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

City of Monroe Communications Director Michelli Martin joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the huge lineup of events. Get your blood pumping early that morning at Flying Tiger Brewery for the Fire Cracker 5K and end the night with a bang for Fireworks on the River.

<>

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe man dies after one-vehicle crash
A truck crashed into a store Tuesday evening.
62-year-old drunk driver slams into store on North 7th, police say
Best school districts in Louisiana
Timothy Williams (left) and Jared DeSadier
Former Monroe officer to plead guilty in beating of Black man, attorneys say
Damage inside Vidalia Jr. High
Vidalia Junior High vandalized, three juveniles investigated and given court dates

Latest News

LifeShare's 'United We Give' Blood Drive
LifeShare’s ‘United We Give’ Blood Drive
LifeShare's 'United We Give' Blood Drive
LifeShare's 'United We Give' Blood Drive
City of Monroe's 2nd Annual Block Party!
City of Monroe's 2nd Annual Block Party!
Computer Keyboard
‘What are we going to do?’: Louisiana’s unemployment website remains down due to cyberattack