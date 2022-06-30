Celebrate Independence Day Weekend at the City of Monroe’s 2nd Annual Block Party!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There’s a jam-packed weekend ahead of the Fourth of July. The City of Monroe is hosting the 2nd annual Downtown Block Party Saturday, July 2nd from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

City of Monroe Communications Director Michelli Martin joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the huge lineup of events. Get your blood pumping early that morning at Flying Tiger Brewery for the Fire Cracker 5K and end the night with a bang for Fireworks on the River.

